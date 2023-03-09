SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision that occurred on Ridge Spring Highway (SC-39) near Speigner Road, 8 miles north of Ridge Spring.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. when a 65-year-old driver of a 2019 Honda sedan traveling north crossed the center line and crashed into a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling south. The driver of the Honda died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol and autopsy results are pending.
