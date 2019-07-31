Breaking News
1 dead after accident on Pine Log Road

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms a Beech Island man is dead this morning after an accident Tuesday night on the 2000 block of Pine Log Road in Warrenville, SC.

The accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. when 42-year-old Eric Scott was riding his Suzuki motorcycle southbound. He went to pass a vehicle and lost control at a curve.

That is when Scott was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in the northbound lane where he was struck by another vehicle.

An autopsy will be performed in Newberry, SC.

