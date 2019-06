Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – AirStrike is celebrating the end of the school year in a big way.

They will host a School’s Out Party with big names on social media.

Instagram stars Holy Gxd, DJ Vanilla Trill and Mr. 2 Flyyy will be at the trampoline park.

Combined, they have more than 2 million followers.

You can get your tickets online for $25 or $30 at the door.

There will food, live music and prizes.

It is Friday night from 9pm to 1am.