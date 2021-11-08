At WJBF’s Television Park Productions, our mission is to provide local businesses with top-quality video and digital content at an affordable price.

With decades of experience, our award-winning creative team will guide you step-by-step thru the creative process, resulting in a successful marketing message for your brand.

Over the years, we’ve helped hundreds of local businesses expand their voice.

To find out how we can do the same for you, contact Chuck Spruill at cspruill@wjbf.com or by phone at 706-828-7210