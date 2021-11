AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Erick Montgomery of Historic Augusta, Inc. just received the Mary Gregory Jewett Award from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation at its 44th annual Preservation Award ceremony.The award is the trust's top honor for an individual.

"Well I'm very honored. Preservation has been my career since I graduated from college and I've been in Georgia ever since. I've been here in Augusta for 32 years, but I was in other places before that. So, I'm gratified, humbled and honored," said Montgomery.