AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) ---- The Greater Augusta Arts Council is on a mission to beautify the downtown area by showing off the arts and paying tribute to the hardest working man in show business.

"Once we get James Brown everywhere, then we can move to Sharon Jones, we can move on to Jessye Norman," said Pink Slips Graphic Designer, Jason Craig. "There are so many talented people here who we need to pay tribute to, and we have to start somewhere. I think James Brown is a great way to start."