|Coffee Club
Follow this link to register to be a Coffee Club member. Coffee Club winners will be announced each weekday morning during at 5:45 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. during Good Morning Augusta. You may register as many times as you would like.
|
|Color the Weather
You can now submit your Color the Weather pictures online! Be sure to watch our newscast around 5:36 and 6:36 a.m. to see if you are a winner.
|
|George Said it Would
Get the newest version of the WJBF News Channel 6's George Said It Would Umbrella. Register today for your chance to own one of these -Limited Edition- Premium golf umbrellas.
|
|Lunch Bunch
Follow this link to register to be a Lunch Bunch member. Lunch Bunch winners will be announced each weekday during News Channel 6 at Noon. You may register as many times as you would like, but you can only win once per year.
|
|Freddy the Forecaster
Register to win a Freddy the Forecaster Bobblehead so that you can take him on an adventure and a free small single combo meal from Wendy's.
|
|WJBF reminds its viewers that although each contest is subject to its own individual rules and regulations, winners should collect their prizes within thirty (30) days of being announced as the winner. After 30 days the station reserves the right to withhold the prize or award it to another contest participant at the stations discretion. For a copy of any contest Official Rules, stop by the Station during normal business hours, visit wjbf.com, or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: "Contest Rules," c/o WJBF Television, 1336 Augusta West Parkway, Augusta GA 30909.