Contact Us

WJBF-TV

Television Park

1336 Augusta West Parkway/P.O. Box 15365

Augusta, GA 30909/30919

Main Phone: (706) 722-6664

News Room: (706) 828-7315

Our History:

WJBF NewsChannel 6 signed on in 1953 as an ABC affiliate in Augusta, Georgia. The station is owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WJBF-TV has been awarded the prestigious “Station of Year” award by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters in 1994, 1995, 1996, 2000, and 2003. This prestigious award recognizes WJBF for excellence in broadcasting and service to the community. WJBF.com won the “Best Georgia Website – Division II” award by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters in 2014. This prestigious award recognizes WJBF.com for excellence in digital news distribution and service to the community.

Our Mission Statement:



To envision our responsibilities to the community and act.

To anticipate our viewers and client’s needs and respond.

To inspire and promote positive values by giving more to the community we serve.

Our number one goal is to live up to this statement.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is committed to keeping the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) informed. We are the only station in Augusta with a full-time capitol reporter in Columbia, South Carolina, as well as four meteorologists, the area’s only LIVE Doppler Radar, and the largest news staff in the CSRA.

Our Commitment:

Our commitment to the community goes beyond just covering the news. Throughout the year we sponsor and coordinate numerous community events such as:

