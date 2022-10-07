WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Washington-Wilkes High School is all about giving students hands-on experience in different career areas.

They do this with their CTAE program, which stands for career, technical, and agricultural education.

“Our CTAE Program encompasses about five different career cluster areas. We have agriculture, food and natural resources, business, and computer science, which includes information technology, and then we have our early childhood education program, and we also offer health science,” said Dr. Alicia Finnell, the Director of Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education for Wilkes County Schools.

The school thinks the program is important since it gives students the opportunity to test the waters of their career interest areas.

“It gives them an opportunity to know what’s out there and learn a foundation for those different career fields,” said Finnell.

“I think our staff here puts a lot of time and attention into the students. We try to have a broad base curriculum they can grow on. A lot of their classes are geared so that they can find their niche,” said I.S.S. Coordinator, Iris Jones.

The student’s are big fans of the program.

“It feels good because you can get a wide variety of everything that you want to test the water in,” said senior, Alana Farmer.

“I feel privileged that I get to take agriculture classes because most students don’t know where agriculture comes from and the origin of it,” said sophomore, Kaylee Grimaud.

The CTAE program is a big success and teachers hope it helps students get the most out of their four years in high school.

“Take the opportunities that are handed to you. Take the opportunities. Don’t let them slide past. Everything that you get, every skill that you achieve can be built upon and once you have it, it can’t be taken away from you,” said Jones.

Faculty and students are thankful for everyone that makes the program possible.

“I would like to thank all the CTAE teachers for giving me this chance throughout high school and helping me find what I want to do,” said Farmer.

“I want to say thank you to my faculty and administration and my superintendent on how much they can help me grow as a student and how much I have been able to do in agriculture,” said Grimaud.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to our superintendent and the administration here, but especially to the staff that make it possible. Many of them teach several preps and that’s not easy to do and so they do a great job with teaching our students the foundational skills they need to be successful in the world of work,” said Finnell.