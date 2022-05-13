KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – The Wagon Barn Market’s growth in its community has been a journey.

They’ve been around since 2011 and specialize in oven-ready entrees, desserts, produce, furniture, and more.

Having fresh produce is important to the Wagon Barn Market so that’s why a lot of the product comes from the farm on the property.

“We grow about 5 acres of produce and in season we pick it in the morning, and it’s on the store shelf by nine o’clock and that happens six days a week,” said owner, Nathan Goering.

Since it’s opened, the community has shown an overwhelming support for the business.

“Growth has been absolutely phenomenal. The Waynesboro community, Burke County community supported us from day one and it has expanded from there. We have clientele now that come from Savannah, from Statesboro, from Augusta, Thomson, Aiken, even as far south as Jacksonville, Florida,” said Goering.

The community’s love for the Wagon Barn Market is mutual.

“When they’re supporting people that have tragedies in their family or deaths in the family a lot of people come around and purchase the meals, the entrees, and the desserts to give to people. We live in a very loving, sharing giving community,” said Goering.

Wagon Barn Market’s success could be attributed to the hard work, but also the atmosphere.

One thing is for certain, the owner and it’s staff are appreciative of all of the support.

“I would just say thank you very much. We are delighted to serve. That’s our purpose here is to serve and to be the hands and feet of God in our community,” said Goering.