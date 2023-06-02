MODOC, S.C. (WJBF) – Strom Thurmond Lake a new addition is coming to Strom Thurmond Lake.

The town of Modoc, South Carolina is a special place to be.

“It’s small, it’s great, there’s a lot of people, everybody knows everybody, it’s just a wonderful place to live,” says resident Teresa Patton.

In Modoc, a popular place to go is Strom Thurmond Lake, and soon the lake will have a new addition. We met up with the folks with the US Army Corps of Engineers to see what it was all about.

“Over my left shoulder is our new ADA accessible fishing pier. Together with the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance, through a handshake grant, we partnered to create this new fishing pier for anyone to come out and enjoy,” says Henry Way, Chief Ranger of Recreation.

With the ramp being ADA accessible it provides a great recreational opportunity for everyone in the area.

“It’s located right by our oxygen plants which creates a very oxygen rich environment, that the fish thrive in. So they’ll be able to come out here, enjoy a lovely day out on the lake, fishing with family and friends.”

The new pier is sure to bring a lot of excitement to the area.

“We’re not located far away from McCormick, Augusta, this will be a major draw for the area.”

A dedication ceremony and fishing rodeo is set to happen on June the 10th.

“The first hundred youth to register are actually going to get a free fishing rod and reel from the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance,” says Way.

The new ADA fishing pier in Modoc is sure to not only appease locals, but nature lovers from all over.

“It’s for everyone to enjoy, everyone loves fishing. Maybe you don’t have a boat, but it will be a nice spot for you to come out and enjoy a nice day on the lake.”