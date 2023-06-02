WARD, S.C. (WJBF) – If you’re an antique hunter and you’re heading through Ward, South Carolina then you may want to stop by this little spot to find some rare items.

Ward is a small town with a big heart.

“I love it, I love it, I’ll soon be 75 years old and haven’t lived anywhere but Ward. It’s a nice place to live in. You want a nice place to live, come to Ward,” says resident Marquis Davis.

And if you’re heading down Highway 23 and looking to buy a piece of history, then you’ll want to stop by Jim Lathrop’s antique shop.

“This is my building that my dad left me back in 1998 and people stop in and we get to meet the greatest people there is around the state of South Carolina, and people come from all over,” says Lathrop.

For Jim and his wife, selling antiques is a hobby, so on Saturdays they open up shop to let people search for one-of-a-kind items.

“People like antiques and people like to stop in. The building I think catches a lot of people’s eyes, and they just like to browse and we let them go in, take their time, look around, and someone might walk out with something that they want,” says Lathrop.

Whether you love history, are looking for a rare item, or are just looking to have a chat with some friendly folks, be sure to stop by this little antique store when you’re passing through Ward.

“We welcome everybody, we just love for you to come, it’s no pressure of any kind, we take peoples offers on some items. This is a hobby of ours, and we do it for God, and we just love to meet people.”