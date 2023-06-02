EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Edgefield County is peach country, but it’s one spot that proudly claims the title of the “Peach Capital of the World.”

But Johnston’s peach industry is more than just orchards…it’s a way of life.

“Even though Georgia is considered the peach state, South Carolina produces more pieces than Georgia. So of course I stuck with South Carolina,” says Ajamu Yamini.

The Peach Capital of the World is evident throughout Johnston. Peaches are the town’s specialty! From its many orchards, street signs and its international peach exchange.

Peach stands like “Sara’s Fresh Market” line the roads leading into the town, offering the freshest juiciest peaches.

“I don’t know how they do it, but they’re all very good. Sweet peaches and good flavor,” says Chuck Fletcher.

These stands offer more than just fuzzy fruit. You can tap into the passion and expertise of the farmers.

“…and help you figure out the best ways to make ice cream and cobblers,” says Karisa Ruth, Director of Retail Sales & Community Engagement with Titan Farms.

But Johnston’s peach industry goes beyond the fruit itself. This is the economic backbone of the town, supporting local businesses and attracting many.

“We really enjoy fruits and vegetables at our house and it’s always good when we can come out and support our local businesses,” says Daisy Teal.

“I’m actually here to buy my neighbors who just moved here from Boston, so I’m trying to tell them all the good things about the area and so I came to buy them some peaches,” says Fletcher.

Farms like Titan Farms are vital in providing fruit to the area. The number two peach grower in the United States selects only the best of the best.

“We have a large system in place with our pack line that photographs the peaches as they go down the line and test them for sugar content and quality,” says Ruth.

And at the heart of this peachy community is the annual Peach Blossom Festival. Locals and visitors celebrate all things peach-related.

“Oh, it’s a very big thing.”