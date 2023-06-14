CSRA (WJBF) – Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is providing meals to children all summer long through the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Bright From the Start (GA) and the Department of Education (SC).

Thousands of meals will be provided daily to children at YMCA locations and partner sites across Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Jefferson and Richmond counties in Georgia and Aiken and Barnwell counties in South Carolina. View all locations and mealtimes at https://thefamilyy.org/food-program/.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge.