EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – The hair extension business is booming at Salty Locks in Evans, Georgia.

The root of it all started with a vision by co-owner Brittany Harrington.

“I started working as an assistant in a hair salon at 14. By 19, I opened up my own small space and over the years, three years and five years increments, it kind of gradually grew bigger and bigger. At the age of 23, I kind of just started getting overwhelmed at the business side of the hair industry,” she reflects.

That’s when she leaned on her sister Amber Harrington Carraway and the two bundled their skills to provide a wide range of luxury locks for all lifestyles.

Harrington Carraways says, “because she was the art and I was sort of the business, we made the complete puzzle. I can’t do colors or any of the stuff that she does and she can’t do any of the Excel spreadsheet and things that I do.”

Brittany Harrington laughs, “I can’t do payroll.”

Not only has the duo blended their skill sets, they also created a product that weaves functionality with fashion and style.

“A lot of hair when it touches sunscreen, of all things, will turn pink. It’s because of the chemical reaction of the sunscreen is having with the chemicals used to produce the hair. We’re beach girls! Where do I want to have my hair look good? At the beach! So, we have partnered with a factory in eastern Europe and we do not use any chemicals on our hair and the most ethically sourced and ethically manufactured hair on the market. We coined ourselves the Louis Vuitton of hair. ” explains Brittany Harrington.

They fuzed their past experiences with clients to help produce a product that has raised the standard in their industry.

Harrington Carraway explains, “we were using all these different brands. But, if they weren’t happy the client wasn’t mad at the brand they were mad at us the stylists. So, it really just came from the problem that we were experiencing. We just set out to find what the answer was.”

This business goes beyond selling hair.. it includes educating stylists who often trek across the country to Evans, Georgia to learn the tips of the trade.

Also, the sisters have garnered awards as well as a loyal following that includes celebrities.

But, all of this didn’t come without tangles along the way.

Namely being rejected for loans by five banks.

“I had a powerpoint presentation and seven years of tax returns in a binder and we finally found a bank with a woman who was the underwriter, the banker, and she finally heard what we were saying and she took it to the President of the bank and she fought for us,” says Harrington Carraway.

That one “yes” by the small “Bank of Wrens” has yielded a large return.

The sisters now own 3.5 acres of land in Evans Towne Center where their 7500 square foot salon and boutique are located.

“This is home base. We work out of L.A. every few weeks, Miami every few weeks and then we have our Atlanta salon.”

No matter how far their success takes them they don’t mind extending advice along the way.

“Don’t take ‘no’ for an answer. When someone tells you ‘no’ it just means it’s not that way. You’re just going to go a different way. But, you’re still going. The setback is always the set up,” they conclude.