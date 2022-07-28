COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A local woman has opened a new business that is promising enhancements in more ways than one.

As one of the newest businesses to open in Columbia County, Amazing Lash Studio promises to not only enhance a client’s appearance, but, the new franchise owner promises to enhance lives.

“It starts right here in the studio. So, the women who work here will be under our mentoring program we have set up under my title here. But, in the community we also invite other women entrepreneurs to learn from us, to learn from how we put together businesses.”

Nadine Pulling is know as “Dr. Lash.” Armed with more than 30 years of business and hospital administration expertise, she turned to ownership in the Amazing Lash Studio franchise. She says the company’s philosophy of mentorship attracted her the most.

This new business offers a variety of lash products for extensions and maintenance. But, she says her business goes beyond aesthetics. She wants to help perspective business owners develop both personally and professionally.

“First of all, they have to really be true to themselves,” says Pulling. “You always want to make sure that you’re true to you and your brand. You have to really identified already who you want to be in business. That’s the first thing. Then, once we figure out who you want to be and what you wanna do, then we start to develop you from there. That has to be a core value of yours.”

Dr. Pulling has a multi-level approach to giving back through mentorship. That includes embracing the philosophy that “NO” is not always a negative.

“We do take ‘no’ with a twist. So, ‘no’ has to have a meaning behind it. So, a ‘no’ can be turned into a ‘yes.’ It depends on where you’re coming from with your ‘no.'”

She also agrees that there is power in the pivot.

“In order to be an entrepreneur you really have to know how to pivot because it’s not when it’s going to happen, or if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. You just have to be ready and you have to know how to handle things that happen in business.”

Pulling plans to open a location in both Augusta and Aiken.

She’s not only growing her business, but she’s adding extensions to provide opportunities for others.

That’s why Dr. Nadine Pulling is one of our “Women to Watch.“