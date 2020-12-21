Women To Watch: Moniqua Acosta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Space Yoga has become a haven for stretching and strengthening.



“It is a physical practice so a lot of people perceive it as a movement or just stuff that we’re doing with our bodies. But, once you start practicing you see how that is all connected. You know, the whole mind body unit,” explains Space Yoga owner Moniqua Acosta.



While the practice of yoga is old…the concept of Space Yoga is newer. It all grew from a seed that was sown by its owner Moniqua Acosta.



“What got me into this business is wanting to teach. That is my deep, personal identity is teaching.”



The desire to teach led her on a journey that did not align with anything else in the area.



“When I was certified to teach yoga, which is about 8 or 9 years ago, there really wasn’t anywhere that I wanted to teach. So, I thought maybe I should create that space.”

Not only did she create a studio to teach…she produced a space that broke down potential financial

barriers for people wanting to enhance their lives through yoga.

Acosta says, “It’s kind of a radical business model. We are the only one in the Augusta area. Not just yoga studio but business that runs that way. Ultimately, we allow our members to pay whatever they are able to pay when they come in to practice.”

That innovation didn’t stop when creating the studio. She put it to work during the pandemic.



“It was everyday at 5pm and we just offered free classes. We would live stream on Instagram or Facebook or whatever social media. And people would join us but then it would also stay there for 24 hours so they could practice in the interim there. So, it kept people connected while we were shutdown.”

Since opening, Acosta has expanding taken her services to non-profits, school systems and even the

prison system. What started as a desire to teach is reaching new heights and helping heal minds, bodies and souls along the way.



“There’s challenges everywhere you look for men and for women. But, where there’s a will there’s a way,” she concludes.

For more information, click here to visit their website.

MORE TOP STORIES: