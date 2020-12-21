Women To Watch: Kelly Hennings

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Inside Honey Pie Pediatric Therapy in North Augusta there is a lot of laughter…and a lot of learning.

“I have some kids that are two that they’re kinda not saying as many words as we’d like. Or, not putting words together yet. I have kids that stutter. I have a lot of kids on the spectrum that need social skills. It can really be a huge range.”

Owner Kelly Hennings says the desire to teach speech was planted in her at an early age.

“When I was in elementary school I really was interested when we learned about Helen Keller and how she was able to not only communicate but be able to go to college read, write, become a speaker despite being blind and deaf. So, that kind of always stuck with me.”

Now, that seed has grown into a business. But, it didn’t take a traditional path. After working in Evans, Georgia for many years, Hennings decided to seek opportunities closer to home in North Augusta.

“I started kind of looking into it and I realized there was no speech clinic in North Augusta.”

Armed with strong will, she found a way.

Her passion has become a purpose that can help others.

“If you’re a woman you can go after it and get what you want and if it doesn’t exist then build it yourself.”

