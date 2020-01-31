Women To Watch: Jasmine Ryans

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – At the age of 27, Jasmine Ryans is young in the world of entrepreneurship.



But, she applied an old adage of writing down her vision to bring a new dream to reality.

“I kid you not, I didn’t have the money. I just had a plan, I wrote it down and whatever he told me, that’s what I did. I started running into opportunities,” she explains.

But the road to bringing her vision to light started from a different path.

She says, “I went to school to get my certification as a Pharmacy Technician. Just going through the courses and learning all the different ingredients in the medications and how people can actually have issues with the medication from the ingredients not the medication itself. But, if they are not aware of those things then they are treating symptoms that could have been prevented.”

From there, her simple interest turned into a massive passion toward helping others.

“My passion is health, holistic health. That’s what I love. I kind of took a step back from making product and I’m in research mode, trying to find natural alternatives for conditions like HIV/AIDS, lupus and cancer. Just some things that have affected my family in some kind of way.”

Her vision took shape in the form of a product line called Soul(Tre).

She offers her products online and in the Augusta Convention and Visitor’s Bureau brick and mortar store called Augusta & Co.

“I have hair care products and skin care products. I have the hair moisturizer which is good for all copes, all ethnicities and I have a body butter, a beard butter, a beard wash, I have a 3 in 1 body oil that’s for hair, beard and skin. “

Within minutes of talking with Jasmine it’s obvious that faith and scripture are the main ingredients providing the foundation for her business.

Passion and belief are the building blocks upon which she stands.

For anyone with a vision, but no clear path, Jasmine offers one piece of advice.

“If it’s something that you’re passionate about and God has given you the vision to do it just start and he’ll supply the rest.”

For more information about Jasmine Ryan’s product line “Soul(Tre)” go to https://www.soultrenaturalproducts.com/



