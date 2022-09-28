AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Six years ago, Frog Hollow Hospitality Group Director of Operations Breannah Newton took a chance that changed her life.

“So, I actually started with the group as a server at Frog Hollow Tavern in 2016 and I knew that this was a place that I wanted to work. This was the most professional hospitality group in the area so I did whatever I could to get my foot in the door,” Breannah explains.



This included working as not only a server but becoming a server trainer, bar manager and then moving into management.



“Turned out to ultimately become the Director of Operations when the opportunity became available.”

Breannah says over time she has received more than she has given to customers as well as staff.



“I love hospitality and I’ve always known that I wanted to be in restaurants, this is what I love to do. This is what I’m passionate about. I love food and love to be of service to others. But, never did I think that once I became a server at Frog Hollow that I would be running the group.”



She doesn’t take all of the credit for her success in hospitality.



“My team. Sean, Krista, Micki, Jennifer, John Murray all of my employees. I mean everybody has been so supportive and I couldn’t have done it without any of their guidance. It really comes down to having a great support system around me honestly.”



She agrees a strong support system and good leadership are important due to the often state of flux the hospitality industry has faced over the past couple of years



Breannah says, “we’re in unknown territory in a way because of the pandemic and how we move forward from that and there’s sometimes a disconnect when you go into restaurants and it’s just service and you’re just going in there and somebody’s serving you food. But, how we view hospitality is it’s a feeling that you give to people. We feel like when you come into our restaurant you’re feeling that warmth, that love and just a genuine feeling of caring for somebody. We feel that when you walk into our restaurant you walk into our home.”



It’s often said that home is where the heart is and that’s definitely the case for Breannah Newton who found her love for hospitality.



When it comes to finding purpose and passion she concludes, “Get in where you can and work hard and trust your gut and take a leap of faith sometimes. I didn’t know that this was what I was going to do. I was very comfortable when I was the bar manager at Frog Hollow. I loved it! I would still be doing it if I didn’t go into this and an opportunity came and I was like ‘I don’t know.’ I trusted my gut and I took it and it took me further than I ever could have imagined.”