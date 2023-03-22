AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – For most people, change can be difficult to navigate.

But, one local woman embraced change and created a new career that has helped to enhance local businesses.

When it comes to thinking outside the box Ann Knox leads the way.

She’s the Editor of “The Scout Guide Augusta” which is part of a business that provides guide books in more than 70 cities.

She says, “I reached out to the Scout Guide headquarters which is located in Charlottesville, Virginia. I was on the phone with them the next day. Two months later I started my business and was reaching out to businesses.”

These beautifully crafted and bound books feature local businesses in a way that is not only visually appealing but also informative.

“The point of The Scout Guide is to celebrate and highlight great local businesses in the given city. So, really what we do is we go around and meet business owners and tell them what we want to do and how we want to promote them. How can we best celebrate you? How can we spread your message better throughout a community?”, she explains.

As a transplant to Augusta, Ann Knox wanted to do something that would connect her to the city while being helpful at the same time.

Her first edition was released in March 2020.. right before the beginning of the pandemic which thrust her into a new level of service to local businesses.

“What was great about Augusta is everyone really kind of banded together and saw the value of the local businesses here and saw the value of what The Scout Guide could do for them. So, it was a lot of us kind of banding together to say let’s do what we can to keep these businesses here, keep these businesses thriving.”

While she leads in thinking outside the box, she says it’s all about the leap.

“What really has made the difference here is knowing that this is something I’m passionate about and that I am willing to take the risk. That would be my main piece of advice, take the leap of faith.”

The Scout Guide Augusta is an annual publication.

The newest edition comes out on Thursday March 23rd.

It’s available, for free, at local restaurants, hotels and businesses.

For more information about Ann Knox and The Scout Guide Augusta .. go to https://www.augusta.thescoutguide.com/