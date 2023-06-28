AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – For the past three years, Amy Crawley has been using her passion to bring pizazz to events, parties and weddings.

In a seemingly short time, she has become one of the most sought after event planners in the area.

But, her love for decor is nothing new.

“I would say my creative gene was sparked more by being a mom. You know, doing kids parties and stuff like that. I would always be the one who would always just get really creative with my children’s birthday parties and Christmas decor, Thanksgiving holidays, that type of stuff. When people would come to my house they would always be surprised or impressed, I would say, by my decorating skills,” she reflects.

During the darkest days of Covid, she found a way to use those decorating skills to bring light.

“I just got this idea to start an outdoor cinema. People were at home. The movie theaters were closed. I was like it would be really cool to bring the movies to the house. To your backyard.”

The success of her outside movies set the stage for Amy Crawley’s second act in life and put her new business “So Simply Amy” in the spotlight.

“As a person who’s not a popular person, I’m a stay at home Mom, work at home wife kind of person, a lot of people didn’t know who I was. So, that was my fear going into the business. You know, ‘no one knows me. I’m not like out there. I’m just behind the scenes taking care of my husband and children. No one knows who I am.’ But, to my surprise, the pandemic really helped get me out there.”

“So Simply Amy” has grown so much she now has a staff of family and friends.

She also has an office and storage space to house the rainbow of colorful table coverings, centerpieces, floral decorations and mountains of chairs that are used to turn rooms of nothing.. into something magical.

“I struggled for a long time calling what I do a gift. But, I guess it truly is a gift when you have so many people who are constantly wowed by what I do and are asking me how I do what I do. I really don’t have an answer other than it’s just my gift.”

While Amy Crawley’s gift has made room for her.. she is making room for others.

“I’ve always had a dream of employing others and employing women. So, it’s just a dream come true. I love what I do.”

Amy Crawley is proof there is greater later in life.

“Don’t ever think that you can’t do it. Don’t ever think that it’s too late in life. My children, two of them are grown and one is a teenager, and my passion is just now beginning. Go after your dreams. Follow your heart.”

Amy Crawley is truly a woman to watch.

To learn more about “So Simply Amy” go to the company’s website: https://www.sosimplyamy.com/