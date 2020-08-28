Women To Watch: Amy Breitmann

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank has fed hundreds of people everyday especially during the recent pandemic.

One local woman led the way with humility and heart.

That’s one of the reasons Amy Brietmann is one of our Women To Watch.

For 25 years, she has been part of the solution to a lot of problems.

“Having just a deep desire to help the community in some way. Starting with children and families then moved into the Lydia Project, Goodwill Industries, to non-profit work on my own and finally the food bank,” she explains.

Within weeks of starting as the Executive Director of Golden Harvest Food Bank she was faced with what could be seen as the greatest challenge of her career.

“The biggest challenge was the overwhelming need. We had so many handicaps against us. We had to completely shutdown our volunteer operations. We had to completely rethink how we were going to feed people by doing the low touch mobile markets where we put food in people’s trunk. We were looking at way increase need. We were trying to keep our staff safe. So, really on every front. The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen. We had to re-imagine how we were going to feed two to three hundred people every single day.”

Armed with a strong staff and volunteers, she navigated the organization through rough terrain resulting in the feeding of thousands of people across Georgia and South Carolina.

Breitmann says, “so, since the pandemic began, we’ve served over 127-thousand families.”

When talking with Amy, she doesn’t take credit or tout her own success.

For her, instead of “me” it’s all about “us.”

“We simply could not have addressed the needs that are out there, or continue to do that, without the support of not only our team, our volunteers, but the donors and all those people, businesses that have stepped forward helping us to keep things going,” she reflects.

While there is no one way to solve the multitude of the problems she faces in her position Breitmann says everything starts with the heart.

“Just showing compassion and making sure people don’t feel invisible and I think anybody can do that. Anyone can step up and lead that kind of charge with the right heart,” she concludes.