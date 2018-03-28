Woman To Watch: Wanda Collier, Stop Da Stigma

Wanda Collier of Augusta has lived with HIV for 28 years, and now she’s doing her part to help others understand that it’s not a death sentence.

Because of Augusta’s high rate of HIV, 8 years ago she formed the non-profit, Stop Da Stigma.

Through events and awareness, they focus on educating the public about HIV/Aids, and financial support different organizations.

She said she was an addict for her younger adult life so this is her way to give back to the community she said she felt she took so much away from.

“If the stigma is there and I think you’re not going to love me because of what I have, guess what? I’m not going to tell you. Right? And so if I’m not telling anybody because I feel of the stigma of it, then guess what happens? We continue to do destructive behavior,” Wanda Collier, Founder of Stop Da Stigma and March’s NewsChannel 6 Woman To Watch.

The organization will hold their next fundraiser in April.

To learn more – head to their Facebook page: Stop Da Stigma.