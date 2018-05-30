Woman To Watch: LaTonya Wallace, Founder, W.A.N.T.E.D

As the school year comes to a close, she’s making sure students have mentors to continue to guide them.



LaTonya Wallace started W.A.N.T.E.D.

It’s a mentoring program that goes into the schools within Richmond County.

Volunteers work with students age 12 to 18, helping them develop everything from self-confidence to leadership abilities and hands-on career training.

At the end of every school year, the group holds a special graduation class to honor those in the program.

“Sometimes it takes the person outside of your normal box of things to make a difference in your life. Even though they’ve heard parents say it constantly, and staff and teachers and administrators. But it’s just something about that mentor, per say.”



“Being able to talk to someone other than my family that won’t judge me, or I won’t know it personally you know it it just is an amazing feeling.”

said LaTonya Wallace, Founder of W.A.N.T.E.D.

said Elliona Brown, Student of W.A.N.T.E.D.

To volunteer to become a mentor- you can contact LaTonya Wallace directly by emailing her at want2empower@gmail.com

