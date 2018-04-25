Woman To Watch: Ellie McGuire, Georgia Pin Ups For A Cause

Turning your passion for dress up, into a worthy a cause.

That’s what Ellie McGuire is doing as she begins Georgia’s chapter of “Pin Ups For A Cause”.

The idea behind it is simple.

You dress up like a vintage pin up doll helping yourself feel even more beautiful than you already are, all in an effort to start a conversation about a cause near and dear to your heart.

“It’s really just advocating for people who can’t speak for themselves or don’t know how to speak for themselves,” said Ellie McGuire, founder of Georgia chapter , Pin Ups For A Cause. “So it’s all about the people. It’s all about making them smile and giving them that little glimpse into the past that you know, might make their day, or make their week, or make their life.”

“Her leadership role is absolutely essential because you are an example, and it’s just very important to have that leadership quality to be able to coordinate events, coordinate photo shoots for pin up dolls, and help the greater good,” Kim Cich, National Founder, Pin Ups For A Cause.

