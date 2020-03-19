Walmart announces additional changes, special shopping for seniors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Expanding its measures to serve customers, and take care of employees in this national effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Walmart is making more changes in addition to recently-adjusted operating hours. Those changes are proving helpful in making it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing.

Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours from 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.

Beginning March 24, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. The Walmart pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Auto Care Centers are temporarily shutting dow to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.

Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only-

such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.