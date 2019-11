AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Calling all pianists! We’ve got a great way for you to support our local veterans.

If you play the piano, and you can spare 30 minutes to an hour, the VA Medical Centers would love to put you on a volunteer list!

They’re looking for folks to play the piano to provide a little enjoyment for the veterans as they’re waiting for appointments.

Please contact Bob Frazier at (706) 993-5174. Or, e-mail: Robert.Frazier@va.gov