United Way announces Mask It Up CSRA campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Our community is facing a specific challenge in this coronavirus pandemic and the United Way of the CSRA needs your help.

Right now, our first responders, medical personnel, essential workers at grocery stores, people with pre-existing conditions, and senior citizens continue to be at risk.

Join the Mask it Up CSRA campaign to keep them safe.

Your $5 donation provides a high-quality cotton face mask, sewn by local employees at Carole Fabrics of Augusta, for someone who needs it most.

Click here to donate.

For employers: If your organization is made up of essential workers, if you’re a nonprofit organization, or have staff and/or residents in your community in need of protective face masks, click here to fill out the request form.