Unite in the Fight Against Cancer series: Pediatric cancer

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- On the final day of our Unite in the Fight Against Cancer series, we focus on pediatric cancer.

Pediatric cancer is rare, though more than 15,000 new cases are expected in the U.S. this year.

Sadly, nearly 1,800 children will die from it.

Pediatric cancer is the second leading cause of death among children, behind accidents.

Parents should be vigilant and if they notice anything off, they should talk to their pediatrician.

Dr. Erik Ring is a Pediatric Hematologist and Oncologist He said there are things to look out for.

“Things to watch out for for parents of kids who are worried , could they have cancer. Symptoms that just don’t go away like they normally should. Fevers that last too long and you don’t know exactly where the fever is coming from. Aches or pains that just ls too long without an obvious injury or source of the pain. Any time a kid is losing weight, there’s something wrong.”

Dr. Ring said that even though kids are notorious for playing sick to get out of school, if a child is consistently complaining about something, or if they don’t want to do things they normally enjoy, they should see a doctor.

Jaime Milford’s daughter Reagan is a pediatric kidney cancer survivor. She said her faith got through through the tough times.

“I also said a prayer. And I was like, ok, I don’t need a doctor to really tell me. I knew. I know what you’re telling me God, I know what the plan is gonna be. Not so much of, oh they’re gonna do this, or it’s gonna be this cancer, but you’ve got it handled. And you’re gonna put the right people in Reagan’s life to take care of everything. And he did,” said Milford.

Milford said the doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center became like family.

“You feel like a piece of you, after treatment is done and you’re trying to get back into survivorship care and bring back a little bit of your normalcy, you go, oh, part of my heart is missing. They did wonderful things. We can say that she’s three years cancer free because of the care we received.”

Milford said she believes the CSRA is lucky to have the level of access to medical technology and medical talent at the hospitals in Augusta.

The last day for the Unite in the Fight Against Cancer fundraiser is Saturday, March 27.

To donate just click HERE.