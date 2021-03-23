Augusta, GA (WJBF)- March is Kidney Cancer Awareness Month, signified by an orange ribbon.

That’s why it’s today’s focus in our Georgia Cancer Center’s Unite in the Fight Against Cancer series.

Kidney cancer is one of the top ten cancers found in both men and women. An expected 76,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with kidney cancer this year and nearly 14,000 may die from it.

As with most cancers, the highest risk factors are smoking and obesity, but there are other factors as well.

Dr. Martha Terris is Chief of Urology and a Urologic Oncologist. She said genetics play a large role.

“Certainly people with a history of kidney cancer in their family should definitely be aware that if they have any blood in their urine, pain in their sides, anything like that, they need to get attention.”

Dr. Terris said as long as the cancer is caught early, patient prognosis is good.

“In general, cancers that are confined to the kidney, the five year survival rate is over 90 percent. Even if they spread a little bit to the fat around the kidney, the survival rate is 80 percent. Once they get beyond that though, it’s really a battle to keep a patient healthy,” she explained.

Ronald Thompson is a one year kidney cancer survivor. He travels to Augusta from Vidalia, Georgia for his appointments with Dr. Terris.

He said his father died from the disease and he was scared when he was diagnosed, but that Dr. Terris immediately put him at ease.

“When I first met Dr. Terris she said I was lucky, because most men are stubborn and would have had what I had going on may not have went to the doctor. And that may be the only time you have an issue or a sign, and, you know, mine had actually started spreading a little bit, I’d had it so long. So, I say to all the guys out there, if you have something going on, go get checked out. Don’t wait because it could be worse the longer you wait on it,” advised Thompson.

Thompson has been fighting Kidney cancer for nearly a year now and he says the good news is that his scans are now clear.

Other cancers being highlighted by the hospital today are brain cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

If you are interested in making a donation just click HERE.