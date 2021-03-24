Unite in the Fight Against Cancer series: Breast cancer

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- The Georgia Cancer Center’s Unite in the Fight Against Cancer fundraiser continues today with a focus on breast and gynecological cancers.

This year there will be an estimated 281,000 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in the US.

It’s the most common type of cancer in women and experts say that as with most cancers, early detection is key.

Dr. Alicia Vinyard is a Breast Surgical Oncologist. She said the pandemic is causing people to skip going to the doctor, even when they think something may be wrong.

“I definitely think it’s urgent to have something looked at. We do have a lot of people because of COVID waiting to be seen and we are seeing a little bit more advanced cancers. So, when it’s caught early in the breast, it’s stage 1. Those are very curable.”

Dr. Vinyard is a breast cancer survivor herself. She said going through it influenced her choice of specialty.

“I think when I went back to medical school, and was working with a breast surgeon, which was just by chance, it was a very random assignment, I kind of thought this was going to be very uncomfortable. But I actually found it to be very comfortable because I could relate to the patient. I know exactly what they’re gonna go through,” she said.

Vanessa Rogers, one of Dr. Vinyard’s patients, is a three year breast cancer survivor. She said the providers at the Georgia Cancer Center are like family and she would never have gotten through without them.

“But immediately I connect to her when she told me about her story with breast cancer. So, I just trusted her completely. The nurses here, the doctors here at AU, they’re just really really wonderful. They just became part of my family, literally,” said Rogers.

Dr. Vinyard said performing a monthly self check is key to finding breast cancer early. Signs include unusual lumps, skin redness, swelling and discharge.

She said women should begin to have a yearly mammogram once they turn 40.

Unite in the Fight is also recognizing ovarian cancer, endometrial and uterine cancers, cervical cancer, and vaginal and vulvar cancer.

Funds raised through Unite in the Fight go towards things like gas cards for patients who have to travel long distance for treatments.

For more information on donating, just click HERE.