ThomsonStrong: Community reflects after a devastating car crash

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s an emotional story of a Thomson family killed in a terrible car crash Thursday. 14- year-old Bostyn Dinger and his 12-year-old sister, Bella, were killed in a wreck on their way to school. Now the McDuffie County deputy coroner says their brother Bryson passed away too. Their mother is in critical condition in the hospital. Micheal Timmerman, a pastor at Dearing Baptist Church, says news like this hits closer to home for people in smaller communities.

“They are praying for the family, and they want to comfort them as well as their church family,” explained Timmerman. “It just has a tremendous impact; everybody grieves with one another like a place like this.”

He says one of his jobs is to go to area schools to add emotional support for those who may need it.

“I know that when I go in, they do not remember my words,” explained Timmerman. “They are probably not going to remember what I say. But they will remember that someone was there that cared about them.”

The pastor believes anytime you have a child that has been impacted by trauma, the best thing to do is to listen or be the shoulder to cry on.

“There is tremendous healing in that when they can tell you about their friend,” said Timmerman. “That might bring smiles to their face or tears to their eyes.”

Timmerman says you also hurt for their teachers.

“They get close to these kids; this is part of their family,” explained Timmerman. “This is tough.”

Which he says we all need to remind ourselves to hold on our loved ones a closer.

“If you got young children, it makes you want to go home and hug them,” said Timmerman.

The Thomson Bulldogs played at Grovetown. During the game, Grovetown band members wore ribbons in Thomson colors. All of the sales plus donations at the band concession stand will be given to the dinger family.

Click here if you would like to help the Dinger – Daniel Family.