The Survivor’s Journal coming to Miller Theater

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— The “The Survivor’s Journal,” by Aiken playwright Shova “Nikki” Williams, is coming to the historic Miller Theater October 19th for an encore performance.

The play is based on the music of gospel artist, Miles D. Mealing, assistant minister of music at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Augusta. It is directed by Stuart Brooks.

“The Survivor’s Journal” tackles tough issues including a tragic murder and mental illness, but it is also a story of redemption.

The play features several local gospel artists including Mealing, Trey Mcglauphin, Shellea Wade, Laura Wilson and Everett Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23rd.