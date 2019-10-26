The place to be? Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee!

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s the 35th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee. People who live in North Augusta have this event circled on their calendar every year.

“Oh, you’ll have loads of fun,” said Stephanie Freeland. “There is food, rides, music, and there is everything for you to have a great time.”

For years Jack -O- Lantern Jubilee has drawn thousands of people to downtown North Augusta for the holiday-themed festival. For Stephanie and Madeline Rakofsky, the jubilee is a family tradition.

“My mom says, look at this person, look at that person,” said Rakofsky. “A lot of people are dressed up as a clown or a vampire. And you can hear the music, it’s amazing!”

It’s not just folks from North Augusta who come out for this annual festival; people who live across the river support it too.

“I think it’s because it’s free,” explained Baraba Coleman. “They bring in quality entertainment and have quality activities, lots of things for young families. It’s the perfect destination.”

Coleman has been coming to Jack -O- Lantern Jubilee for 13 years. She believes it contributes to the growth of downtown North Augusta.

“They have got to get interested, especially in the downtown area,” said Coleman. “So this a great way to generate interest and support.”

Whether you’re looking for family fun or trying to get in the Halloween spirit, people say Jack -O- Lantern Jubilee is the place to be.

“On Saturday, you go trick -or- treating,” said Rakofsky. “There will be vendors so you can buy stuff. There is food, it’s wonderful!”

A large portion of Georgia Avenue is shut down, so traffic is being rerouted. Lanes should reopen early Sunday morning.