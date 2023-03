NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Caring for Carolina is gearing up for ‘The Giving Gown’ event, formerly known as the Cinderella Project.

The event is Saturday, March 11th from 9am – 12pm.

It will take place at First Baptist Church in North Augusta in the Children Learning Center.

Young ladies will be able to come, look at dresses, and take one home for free.