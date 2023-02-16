AUGUSTA (WJBF) – For the second year in a row Augusta University is doing what it can to get toys to children that need them.

Augusta University is continuing its efforts to make sure children have the toys they deserve.

It held it’s second annual “Stuff the Stadium” event at Christenberry Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

Attendees brought stuffed animals to the game. Once the Jags score their first points, the toys were thrown onto the court. Now those toys will be donated to different charities around the CSRA.

“Well, it’s a good opportunity to support our Jaguars while also supporting the Augusta community. It’s a fun event but it really helps the community as far as our children to have these stuffed animals during times of need. When they need something to hold on to as a special memento,”said ShaRon Dukes Director of Student Life & Engagement

Last year over a thousand stuffed animals were donated for the event. This year students and attendees lined up to support the cause.

Eboni Watts, a Junior at the university said, “Seeing the amount of people that were here then and seeing the people that are here now, it’s very significant to the performance of the players but also the performance of how we can impact the community.”

“These are all going to a great cause, and I just got to be here for my first time last year and it was just such a great turnout. I’m actually part of an org. that helps with CHOG, and I just think it’s great that all these people want to help with the community and help our campus,” Cortni Raines Senior.

This year, once again, around a thousand items were collected and donated to charity.

“We’d like to tell them thank you and go Jags.”

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who came out and go Jags.”

“Thank you for coming out, you chose to come here, and you chose to bring a big impact to the community, and I think that’s very big on your part. Also thank you and go Jags.”