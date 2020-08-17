State gives the go ahead to 3 Augusta hospitals to build emergency rooms

(WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Health has now awarded a certificate of need to all 3 of Augusta’s hospitals.

Augusta University Health as well as University Hospital have had their certificate of need approved by the state regulatory agency. The CON filed by Doctors Hospital earlier this year has also been approved.

The move comes as the battle over who will be the main healthcare provider in Columbia County, Georgia continues. Doctors Hospital was the first to have its plans to build on Belair Road near the old Fatz Cafe approved.

Augusta University, which also has plans to build a hospital in Grovetown, had approval for its separate free standing ER facility approved for farther out Washington Road near the Knob Hill Farm Road intersection.

Despite its close proximity to the Doctors Hospital facility, University Hospital had its Certificate of Need approved to build a facility also off Belair Road on University Hospital. That location is currently where UH has the bulk of its medical practices and offices in Columbia County.

The move to approve the CON for AU and UH has not come without some controversy. According to the GA Department of Health, opposition has already been filed for both of those letters.

