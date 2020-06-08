Starting the important conversation about racism

"You often hear about people telling their young black sons about how to behave if you're pulled over by the police- make sure you don't make any sudden moves, keep your hands up on the steering wheel where they can be seen ..." -Michael Perry, PhD

We’ve been through a lot in this country these last two weeks as widespread protests have put racial injustice in the spotlight. One way to move forward is to listen to others’ experiences.

Dr. Michael Perry is a clinical psychologist and president of Catalyst, Human Performance Experts. He recently facilitated a virtual seminar about having these difficult conversations.

Jennie: “I never had a talk with my kids, my grown son, I never warned him about what to do if he were stopped by the police. I’ve been so surprised to learn that that’s a common conversation.”

Dr. Perry: “Yes, it is a common conversation. You often hear about people telling their young black sons about how to behave if you’re pulled over by the police- make sure you don’t make any sudden moves, keep your hands up on the steering wheel where they can be seen or put them out the window, you know, speak directly, be respectful. All those things, there are a number of things you are trained to do lest you provoke a situation to where you might get hurt or die.”

