SRP Park hold a Father’s Day brunch and BBQ

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- During a normal year, the Augusta Green Jackets would be playing baseball on Father’s Day. Because of the pandemic, they are not playing. So SRP Park came up with a different way to celebrate Dads.

Chef John made brunch and later BBQ for families to purchase. Later Dads and their kids went out to the field to have some fun.

“We’ll go running the bases and catching some balls,” said Jonathan Blankenship, a young boy there celebrating his father.

One family says that they usually grill out on Fathers Day but this year they wanted to do something different.

“Just a good opportunity to not only be together but just be outside.”

“Just do something special.”

“That’s it, yes, to do something special.”

Another family says they really miss baseball and that this was a way to be close to the game.

“So even though there’s no baseball being played, I still feel like the dad who loves baseball, I can bring that and share that with my kids,” said Kyle Blankenship.

SRP Park put safety measure in place to ensure the health of all the dads and their kids.

“So A is everyone is wearing masks and gloves. I’m not right now just because of the interview, but we’re walking around and our operations crew is sanitizing every table. We’re making sure we’re not giving out multiple napkins. Everyone who is giving out food, it’s individually so no one is touching it,” said Troy Pakusch, ticket sales manager at SRP Park.

The Green Jackets hope to resume playing ball as soon as possible, but until then, they will continue to hold events like these.