Special needs preschool breaking ground on addition

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Monday morning, a groundbreaking will be held for an Augusta pre-school focused on children who need a little extra help.

Apparo Academy is a preschool that provides therapy, education and nursing care for preschool students with special needs but also includes typically learning children.

Founder and Executive Director, Jennifer Jones said the school is the only one of its kind in the CSRA.

“So our school is the only inclusive therapeutic education for preschoolers in the CSRA. We opened two years ago. And our mission is to provide one place where families can take their children where they can receive therapy and education and full time nursing care. But we’re not just for kids with special needs. We’re an inclusive program so we also have typically developing children,” Jones explained.

The new 16,000 square foot, $4.8 million building will add ten classrooms to the school, and allow them to turn existing classrooms into therapy rooms.

Jones said that when she was a therapist, she saw a need and wanted to fill it.

“So I’m a speech pathologist by trade and about five years ago I started looking at the children I was treating who were getting therapy 30 minutes once a week. And I said, this is not ok. They’re not going to get better. They’re not going to make the gains they need to make to have a change of trajectory in their life. And so I already had a on profit that I had founded in 2006 to pay for therapy for children. And I went to that board and I said how would y’all feel about starting a school?” said Jones.

To make it easier for parent’s to send their children, insurance pays for tuition.

The groundbreaking will take place today at 10 a.m.

The new building is expected to be open in the fall of 2022.