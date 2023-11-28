AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – It is “Giving Tuesday. Each year, this is the day people are encouraged to go the extra mile to do something good for others.

Many groups use this time to donate toward charities and organizations to help make a difference. The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s Zeta Xi Omega chapter in Augusta made a donation to local HBCU Paine College.

This is part of the organization’s “Uplift Our Local Community” initiative.

The sorority and its local chapter also provide food for underserved children and services for people in need year round.