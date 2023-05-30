WJBF – The Giving Your Best May Fan Drive is soon coming to an end; however, one organization is making sure this drive ends on a very “cool” note.

On Tuesday, staff from the Solvay Specialty Polymers donated more than 40 units to the fan drive, dropping them off at Television Park.

As the temperatures heat up, a lot of people in our community are in need of cooling down, and throughout the month of May, the Giving Your Best Committee teamed up with Jefferson Award-winning non-profit “Something for Alex” based in Thomson to host a fan drive to benefit Manna McDuffie.

WJBF and its “Giving Your Best” partners are collecting box and plug-in fans.

Television Park, Security Federal Bank of CSRA, and Manna are all drop off points.

The last day to donate is Wednesday, May 31st.