AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive supporting a young girl badly injured after being shot at a local Walmart.

The family of Ashton Rickard, 13, is asking the community to help by donating blood on Saturday, June 17th, from 12pm-6pm at Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road, in Aiken. The drive will be held in the gym at the church’s family life center.

Rickard’s life was saved in part from more than 20 blood products donated by local donors giving blood with Shepeard, and more blood may be needed in the future.

“You never know when someone in your family will need blood. I’m very grateful to the many donors who unknowingly donated blood for Ashton in the days before this tragedy. As the only local blood center, Shepeard could not provide peace and healing to families without the selfless generosity of our blood donors,” says Benjamin Prijatel, CEO of Shepeard Community Blood Center.

Shepeard will have extra staff on hand for the blood drive. Donors are asked to make an appointment by going to Shepeard’s website or just click here.