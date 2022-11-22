AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Marshal’s Office teamed up with local organizations for the third year in a row to bring Thanksgiving feasts to families in need.

“A lot of people really appreciate what we’re doing for them,” said Sammy Doolittle, a deputy at Richmond County Marshal’s Office. “They say they’ve never had nobody help them, they feel like they’re at the lowest part of their life, and this really uplifts them.”

Golden Harvest Food Bank, Classic Collision and the Richmond County Board of Education helped the marshal’s office provide turkeys, pies, canned goods and all the fixings to 25 families.

“When people see our agency coming around, we’re not delivering a lot of good news saying that somebody won the lottery or something like that,” said Captain James Sabb at Richmond County Marshal’s Office. “So, we wanted to just be a blessing to this community by partnering with the community partners that we have, to be able to pull this event off every year.”

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture,12.5% of households with children were food insecure in 2021.

With the price of food items rising, Richmond County wants to help those who need it.

“You have a lot of families that are out there that may not be working, and just to be able to get a turkey and some stuffing and some canned vegetables and some pie, you know they’re very thankful for that,” Sabb said. “We’re not gonna stop this. Hopefully we can feed more families each year.”

Deputies said it’s a blessing to make this holiday special for these families, and they look forward to doing it for many years to come.