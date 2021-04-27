Purple Up! for Military Kids Day

April is the month of the military child. The Georgia National Guard held An event celebrated that and helped the many military children in our area who may go long periods of time without seeing their parents.

“It’s called month of the military child. In 1986, Casper Weinberger, secretary of defense, set aside April as the month where we celebrate military children,” Shavarr Quinn, Family Assistance Specialist of Army National Guard said.

Volunteers from the Military Family Support Branch of the Georgia National Guard gave back to military kids and their families.

“We are here with awesome goodie bags filled with so many items,” Shavarr Quinn said.

Including ones like dolls and bicycles. The event brought out both new and old families of the military.

“This is my first time here. My mom she signed me and my children up. She served in the military as well as my dad who was in the Vietnam war,” Jarsheta Brooks, an attendee said.

The Drive-by Giveaway represented much more than a way of giving back. Volunteer Robin Lorenz says It’s the everyday strength of military kids that sparks the bravery of soldiers.

“The kids they’re so resilient like when they have a family member that is deployed or even deployed within the states, these kids they just pick up and go just like the dandelion. That’s the military child’s flower so wherever they’re placed they just thrive,” Robin Loren, Chairperson of Solider and Family Readiness Group said.

Plans to hold next year’s event are already underway.

“Next year we’re planning to do something way bigger…maybe a carvinal,” Shavarr Quinn said.