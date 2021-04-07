Pop UP Augusta! golf themed dinner experience

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)– In honor of Masters week, “Pop Up Augusta!” will be hosting a unique dinner experience and guests may or may not know who they will be dining next to. News Channel 6’s Taylor Leverett has those details.

Sharing a Meal. Igniting a Conversation. Inspiring change is what’s on the menu for this week’s Pop Up Augusta event.

A spontaneous and one-of-a-kind experience are the words used to describe business Pop Up Augusta. Owner Kigwana Cherry or “Kigg” as his friends call him started his business venture in 2017 with an idea to bring something fun, new, and original to the city of Augusta.

Pop Up Augusta! plans spontaneous events across the CSRA where their guests don’t know the location of the event until a day before. Owner Kigwana says it’s most important now than ever that people take the time to get to know one another without any expectations.

Kigwana says “originality is needed in Augusta. Augusta is changing now and that’s actually part of my motto Share a Meal, Ignite a Conversation, Inspire Change because we do small intimate settings that way people can enjoy each other and learn about each other.”

Pop Up Augusta! is planning to hold a golf-themed event this week called Courses on the Course where guests will have a chance to do a putting challenge with a PGA golfer, a five course meal, and of course a shared dining experience.

For information on the latest events and tickets to the next shared experience, check out their Facebook and website!