Pint sized kids deliver big donation for evacuees at Trinity on the Hill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church has been a shelter this week for hurricane evacuees from Chatham County.

The church sits on Monte Sano Avenue in Augusta, right beside St. Mary On The Hill Catholic School.

Trinity’s Sr. Associate Minister, Rev. Greg Hatfield, says their young “neighbors” surprised them this morning. The first graders have been collecting items all week for the folks at the shelter, and today they delivered the collection.

“You can feel the cuteness coming out of that picture and their excitement in giving!” Hatfield says.

A good news story we’re happy to share!