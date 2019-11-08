Out of the Darkness Walk this Sunday in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the “Out of the Darkness” Walks raise awareness and give support to survivors of suicide loss.

The Aiken Out of the Darkness Walk is coming up Sunday, November 10th from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the Odell Weeks Center.

For more information, call 803-226-1304.

Each year, suicide claims more lives than war, murder and natural disasters combined. It is the 4th leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15-64.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-talk (8255).