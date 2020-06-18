North Augusta Parks and Rec going forward with summer sports

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Many Parks and Recreation Departments made the difficult decision to wait until fall to resume sports. North Augusta decided to go ahead and offer their program this summer, with restrictions.

“So we got a lot of people that wanted to play. I think a lot of people wanted to get their kids out of the house, that’s what they were telling us,” said athletic supervisor, Jeff Williamson.

The county is following safety and sanitation guidelines from the state and the C-D-C as they go about organizing the sports programs.

Those guidelines include sanitizing all contact areas before and after games, no handshakes after games, and social distancing.

“So we put signage out letting people know to stay, if you’re not well do not come in the park. We removed the bleachers so people can sit 6 feet apart which we hope people will try to do but we know that some people don’t,” said Williamson.

Columbia County Recreation Department is currently offering summer sports as well.

Their season began on June 1st.

We also reached out to Richmond County who says that they have cancelled all in person sporting events but that they will begin registering for esports on their website beginning Monday, June 22nd.

North Augusta Parks and Rec is still open for registration for baseball, softball, and soccer. They welcome all interested players in the CSRA, not just city residents. You can register online here.